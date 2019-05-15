Olivia Jade Enjoys Night Out with Friends After Moving Out of Mom Lori Loughlin's Home

Despite Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal scandal, their daughter Olivia Jade is continuing to live her life.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old influencer was photographed leaving club Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood with friends around 2 a.m.

Wearing black Dr. Martens boots, checkered pants, and a black beanie paired with a denim jacket, the YouTube star stepped out with four unidentified pals.

Last month, she was seen hanging out with YouTubers Heath Hussar and David Dobrik.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Olivia Jade had moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion to help escape the media circus over their alleged involvement in the scam.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

The source added that Olivia Jade is working to rebuild her once-booming social media business and turning to her closest friends for support. (She lost several partnerships and endorsement deals after the scandal broke.)

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the source said. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband Giannulli, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin, 54, and her husband, 55, paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC. (Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman is also pleading guilty and has apologized.

