College Cheating Scandal
23 featured stories since

Olivia Jade Enjoys Night Out with Friends After Moving Out of Mom Lori Loughlin's Home

Her parents pleaded not guilty in the college admissions scandal

By
Christina Dugan
May 15, 2019 04:07 PM

Despite Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s involvement in the ongoing college admissions scandal scandal, their daughter Olivia Jade  is continuing to live her life.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old influencer was photographed leaving club Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood with friends around 2 a.m.

Olivia Jade Giannulli
Mega
Skip
College Cheating Scandal
23 featured stories since
Lori Loughlin Deletes Social Media Accounts in Wake of Alleged College Admissions Scam
3/12/2019
Everything to Know About the Alleged College Cheating Scam with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin
3/12/2019
Lori Loughlin to Be Released on $1M Bond After Arrest in Alleged College Admissions Cheating Scam
3/13/2019
Olivia Munn Slams Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin: 'What These Parents Did Wasn't for Love'
3/14/2019
When Calls the Heart Is 'Retooling' Without Lori Loughlin After Hallmark Cuts Ties with Actress
3/17/2019
Lori Loughlin Allegedly Sent High-Five Emoji to Scam Ringleader After Olivia Jade Got Into USC
3/18/2019
Lori Loughlin's Kids Are 'Not Talking About Future Plans' After Alleged College Bribery Scam
3/20/2019
Lori Loughlin Allegedly Discussed How to Explain Bribe to IRS: 'So We Just Have to Say We Made a Donation'
3/20/2019
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giuannulli Are 'Very Stressed Out' About the College Scandal: Source
3/29/2019
Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Spotted Out for First Time Since Alleged College Scam
3/29/2019
Lori Loughlin Stays Calm While Being Asked If She's 'Afraid of Going to Prison'
3/31/2019
Bob Saget Deletes Cryptic Tweet About 'Lying' as Lori Loughlin Goes to Court for College Scandal
4/3/2019
Lori Loughlin Shakes Hands of Prosecutors as She and Felicity Huffman Appear in Court
4/3/2019
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Could Go to Prison, Says Legal Expert
4/5/2019
Lori Loughlin All Smiles in L.A. During Hug-Filled Outing with Daughter Amid College Admissions Scandal
4/6/2019
Lori Loughlin Rejected Plea Deal Before New Charges, Says Source: 'Not Seeing How Serious This Is'
4/9/2019
Olivia Jade Hangs with Friends at YouTuber David Dobrik’s House After Parents Plead Not Guilty
4/19/2019
Lori Loughlin's Only 'Focus' Is the College Bribery Scam: 'She Still Seems Stressed and Worried'
4/28/2019
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Moves Out of Family Home to 'Focus on Her Own Life': Source
5/3/2019
Lori Loughlin Is 'Afraid of Being Penalized for Her Fame' In College Admissions Scandal
5/14/2019
Olivia Jade Enjoys Night Out with Friends After Moving Out of Mom Lori Loughlin's Home
5/15/2019
Lori Loughlin and Husband Are Active in Legal Defense, Says Source: 'They're Both Very Type A'
5/20/2019
Abby Lee Miller Offers Prison Life Advice to Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman
5/23/2019

Wearing black Dr. Martens boots, checkered pants, and a black beanie paired with a denim jacket, the YouTube star stepped out with four unidentified pals.

Last month, she was seen hanging out with YouTubers Heath Hussar and David Dobrik.

RELATED: Why Lori Loughlin’s ‘Only Choice’ Was to Plead Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Olivia Jade had moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion to help escape the media circus over their alleged involvement in the scam.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin
Steve Granitz/WireImage

The source added that Olivia Jade is working to rebuild her once-booming social media business and turning to her closest friends for support. (She lost several partnerships and endorsement deals after the scandal broke.)

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the source said. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband Giannulli, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin, 54, and her husband, 55, paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC. (Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Huffman is also pleading guilty and has apologized.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Doesn’t Think She Did ‘Anything That Any Mom Wouldn’t Have Done’: Source

Loughlin and Giannull face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty last month. They had previously turned down a plea deal because it included jail time.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.