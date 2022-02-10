Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin, while Natasha Bure is the eldest child of Candace Cameron Bure

Olivia Jade and Natasha Bure Reveal What It Was Like Growing Up Under Their Famous Full House Moms

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Natasha Bure are getting candid about growing up under their famous moms.

On Sunday's episode of her podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, Olivia and Natasha were asked by a fan what it's like being the daughters of Full House stars, Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure.

Natasha, 23, was the first to respond, explaining, "For me, growing up, I always felt, since I was super little, that I was 'Candace's daughter.'"

"With acting, it's something I'm so passionate about and I love, and that's also what my mom just happens to do, so I had to start separating myself at a certain age and really try to form my own identity and that can be really hard if you get boxed into that," she said.

Continuing, Natasha — who most recently starred in the films, The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and Home Sweet Home — debunked the theory that she only wanted to pursue acting because of her mom.

"I think a lot of people think I saw my mom acting and was like, 'That's what I wanna do!' But I never even saw my mom on set," she noted. "I didn't see her work until I was 10 or 11, and by then, I already knew what I wanted to do. So I feel like it can be difficult to find your own identity or know what your identity is, but then still have people look at you for something else."

Natasha Bure (L) and Candace Cameron-Bure Candace Cameron Bure with daughter Natasha | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"I think that's why I enjoy social media so much — to try to have people to know me on my own… like, this is me," added Natasha, who has written a book and competed on The Voice. "I just want people to know you can know me for me and not for someone else [because] that's my biggest pet peeve."

As for Olivia, 22, she said her experience growing up under Loughlin, 57, was quite different.

"For me, I never even initially expected or wanted to be in the public eye when I was younger," said the beauty blogger. "When I started my YouTube channel, I did not think that was gonna garner any sort of following. I didn't think that I would be written about in news outlets, paparazzi, none of that. That never even had crossed my mind."

"I just knew I really liked makeup and fashion and filming it on YouTube," she added. "So for me, it was never really an issue because I felt like when I was younger, it was really fun when I would get invited to invites and bring my mom as a date and was super proud of it."

Olivia Jade Reacts to Gossip Girl Reference About About Mom Lori Loughlin Going to Prison Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Natasha and Olivia have been close friends since they were kids. Born just a year apart, the duo developed a close bond after their moms worked together on Full House from 1987 to 1995.

In October, Natasha raved about Olivia to US Weekly, calling the beauty blogger — who was competing on Dancing with the Stars at the time — "one of my best friends."

"I love her and I'm so proud of her, like, she's killing it," Natasha said of her pal. "She's just handling everything with such grace, which is something I really admire."

"We've been friends and sisters since forever. We have so many fun memories together of just, like, hanging out," she added. "It's just, like, a fun, interesting dynamic too. When you both [have] one of your parents on a show together and then you're the same age and you are friends. It's super fun."

Olivia launched her podcast in October, about a year after her mom completed her prison sentence for her involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in May 2020 to the charges against them stemming from the scandal. The couple has since completed their sentencings and is now focused on moving forward, with Loughlin recently returning to television in GAC Family's When Hope Calls.

On the first episode of her podcast, Olivia addressed the scandal, admitting that she dreads talking about it in fear of being "canceled again", and hopes to one day put it in the past for good.

"I'm so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma ... of like, 'Gosh, if I say this or it comes off kinda the wrong way, am I gonna get canceled again?' It really does leave an impression in one's mind," she said. "I get so nervous, and I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don't wanna say the wrong thing."