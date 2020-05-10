"You are the most special person to me," Olivia Jade said of her mom Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade Honors Lori Loughlin on Mother's Day: You 'Have Held My Hand Every Day for 20 Years'

Olivia Jade Giannulli is paying tribute to her "best friend" and mom, Lori Loughlin.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old YouTube star honored Loughlin, 55, on Mother's Day with a sweet Instagram post that featured two throwback photos of the pair from when Olivia was a baby.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there," Olivia wrote. "Thank you God for mine🤍🤍🤍🤍!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job."

"You are one of a kind," she continued. "I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me."

Olivia added, "I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom. ❤️ I LOVE YOU."

Olivia's sister Isabella Rose, 21, also honored Loughlin with a sweet Mother's Day tribute of her own.

"The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday," she wrote alongside a throwback photo.

The girls' sweet messages for their mom come nearly a month after federal prosecutors released the rowing photos they claimed the Full House actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli supplied to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The photos of Olivia and Isabella on a rowing machine with their faces blurred sparked a social media sensation as the images were shared around the world.

On March 12, 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts indicted Loughlin and Giannulli as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Nearly 50 other parents, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors were accused of actions such as paying for boosted SAT scores and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to gain them acceptance to elite colleges including Yale, Georgetown, USC and Stanford.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to Singer to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team, though neither actually participated in the sport.

The release of the photos came in response to Loughlin’s attorneys filing a motion to dismiss her criminal case based on the actress’ claim that the FBI told Singer to lie about Loughlin and Giannulli’s knowledge of bribes being paid.

Loughlin and Giannulli were also charged in October with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

They have both pled not guilty and are expected to face trial later this year.