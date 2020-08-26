“This has been extremely difficult for her,” a family source says of Olivia Jade Giannulli and her parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are no longer fighting their legal battle in court, but the stress of the public ordeal has taken a toll on their daughters Isabella Rose and YouTube star Olivia Jade.

“This has been extremely difficult for her,” a family source tells PEOPLE of Olivia Jade, 20.

“Her career has been affected because of decisions her parents made. But they are still her parents. She has to find forgiveness for them, and she will always love them," says the source. "In turn, she hopes that as she finds forgiveness for her parents, her fans will not be as judgmental about her.”

After the couple were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, they denied any wrongdoing for more than a year. But in May they pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star, 56, to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

As for Olivia Jade, she hopes to continue rebuild her career.

“She accepts responsibility for her part in it,” says the family source. “Everything she worked for was put on hold because of all of this, but she wants to keep following her passions. She’s young. When it feels right, she does want to continue everything she had been building before. Her path hasn’t changed."