Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on Instagram and she’s here to stay.

Days after posting her first YouTube video in nearly nine months, Olivia Jade, 20, shared two selfies on Instagram following a lengthy break from the social media platform.

“I hope you have a beautiful day,” she captioned two photos of herself lying in bed.

Olivia Jade largely stayed off social media after parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scandal.

On Sunday, Olivia Jade posted her first vlog since March 10. In the two-minute video, she addressed why she had decided to return to the platform, even though she said she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything” related to the scandal.

“Hi everybody, it’s Olivia Jade. Welcome back to my YouTube channel. Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time,” she said in the video, titled “Hi again.”

She went on to explain that she went back and forth for “seven or eight months” deciding when she should come back to YouTube — especially knowing she wouldn’t be able to address the college admissions scandal “as much as I wish I could talk about all of this.”

“There’s no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I could say something when I really can’t, so I’m gonna leave it at that,” she said. “Thank you so much for your patience or if you’ve stuck around for nine months just waiting, I really appreciate it.”

Olivia Jade continued, “Though I’m terrified to make this video and to come back, I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”

A source told PEOPLE Olivia Jade received permission from both her parents and their lawyers before sharing the video.

“Olivia is very happy to be back,” said the source. “And relieved — she really has been thinking for months about when she could return. It was never a question if she would return, it was always about when was the appropriate time.”

“She was coached about what she was allowed to say,” the source added. “She carefully followed a script. She seems very excited about starting up her vlog again.”

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that it had charged 50 people, including Loughlin and Mossimo, in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children, allegedly working with Rick Singer, a college admissions consultant who has admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, stand accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 21, designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.

In addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, Loughlin and Mossimo were handed an additional federal charge in October: one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They now face up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

The couple, currently awaiting trial, pleaded not guilty to the initial charges in April after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time.

Since the scandal broke, Olivia Jade has lost endorsement deals as a social media influencer and moved out of her parents’ Bel Air home in early May. However, neither she nor Isabella have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme.