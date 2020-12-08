The 21-year-old YouTube star appeared on Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk to discuss the scandal for the first time publicly, as her parents are both currently serving time in prison after pleading guilty in May. Loughlin, 56, admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

During the interview, Olivia Jade admitted to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she "wasn't angry" with her parents after news of the scandal broke last year.

"To be honest, I wasn't angry," she said. "And I think it's because I didn't have a good understanding of what just happened. I didn't see the wrong in it."

She added, "Like 100 percent honesty when it first happened I didn’t look at it and say, 'Oh my god, like, how dare we do this.' I was like, 'Why is everybody complaining? I'm confused what we did,' and that’s embarrassing to admit. That’s embarrassing within itself that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, 'You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. And you had no idea.' "

Noting that she's had a "really strong relationship" with her parents all her life, Olivia Jade said she was "confused" about the their role in the scandal and confronted them about it.

"They didn’t really have much to say except like, 'I’m so sorry, I like, really messed up in trying to give the best to you and your sister,' " Olivia Jade recalled. "And they’re my family and I’ve known them since I was out of the womb, so I know they’re good people and I know that I’m not gonna judge them for a mistake they made. And although it’s a big one, they’re gonna pay the price for it and regardless of what people say, I’ve seen them day in and day out and how they receive all of this and I know that they’ve struggled."

Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. After denying any wrongdoing for more than a year, the couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the Full House star to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Mossimo received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 at FCI-Dublin in northern California and is expected to be released by the end of the year. Mossimo began his sentence on Nov. 19 at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

With the pair both in jail, a source told PEOPLE last month that Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are struggling without their parents.

"It's just a nightmare for them," said the source. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."