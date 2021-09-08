On Wednesday, the 21-year-old influencer was announced as one of the celebrity cast members on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

The social media influencer, 21, is set to be one of the celebrity cast members on season 30 of the dance competition show, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC. Following the news of her casting on Wednesday, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that she has a big support system of family and friends going into filming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My mom has been a huge support," she said of Full House alum Loughlin, 57. "She's in total mom mode. She's like, 'Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath,' she's trying to get me to take an ice bath. I'm like, 'I don't need an ice bath yet.'"

"My sister has been telling me that she wants to come to every single show, that I have to reserve a ticket for her every time," Olivia added, referencing older sister Isabella Rose. "Everybody's been really supportive."

Olivia Jade Olivia Jade | Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

As for what she's nervous about, Olivia pointed to her dancing skills. "I'm probably the most nervous to learn the dances and figure it out," she admitted. "It can be frustrating when you don't know the step and want to figure it out so badly."

The DWTS news comes about two and a half years after Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were implicated in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to a criminal complaint against them, the couple paid $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Both later pleaded guilty to the charges against them and were sentenced to jail. Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli, 58, was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin started her prison sentence in October and served nearly two months before she was released from the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, in December. Giannulli, meanwhile, was booked into federal prison on Nov. 19 and was released from home confinement in May, marking the end of his five-month sentence.

RELATED VIDEO: Lori Loughlin Has Tearful Reunion with Daughters After Prison Release: Source

The decision to cast Olivia on DWTS has sparked backlash among some, given her parents' past. One Twitter user said the casting is the "textbook definition of white privilege," while another wrote, "Who approved for olivia jade to be on dwts i wanna know now."

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Olivia said she views the gig as a "second chance," adding that she's "ready to put myself back out there and try new things."

The YouTuber also noted that she debated whether to join the DWTS cast because of how "vulnerable" it required her to be.

"Obviously in any situation, it's scary to be vulnerable and show a personal side to yourself because they really do get to see behind the scenes, but I'm honestly just grateful for this opportunity," she said.