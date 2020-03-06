Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Attends Party in L.A. Alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Olivia Jade Giannulli was out and about on Thursday night.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s youngest daughter stepped out for a Western-themed party at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel‘s 28th birthday.

Kylie, 22, and her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, were also in attendance, as well as a number of other influencers and models, including Winnie Harlow.

Wearing denim sorts, knee-high boots and a cowboy hat, Olivia, 20, was photographed leaving the party with her boyfriend, singer/model Jackson Guthy.

A source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue that while their parents prepare for their upcoming criminal trial in October, Olivia and her sister Bella Giannulli, 21, are getting back to the lives they lived before the college admissions scandal.

“Olivia and Bella both have active lives,” the source said. “They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle.” (Olivia also recently attended the launch of Villarroel’s new lingerie collaboration alongside Kylie.)

“Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed,” the source added. “But since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal.”

According to the source, despite the looming trial, the sisters are allowing themselves to “enjoy life.”

“They are still concerned, of course, and it will probably get worse as they get closer to the trial date, but they still feel they need to go on with their lives,” the source said.

Last year, Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, were charged with fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery after they were accused of paying scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team. Neither of their girls ever rowed.

They were handed an additional federal charge in October: one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.