Olivia Jade Giannulli Is Launching Her Own iHeartRadio Podcast This Fall

Olivia Jade Giannulli will be telling all this fall.

Beginning Oct. 24, the youngest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be hosting her very own iHeartRadio podcast, titled Conversations with Olivia Jade. The content creator and beauty influencer, 21, will have candid conversations where no topics will be off-limits.

On a weekly basis, listeners can expect to hear Olivia "reflecting on her personal and professional experiences to discussing everything from beauty and pop culture," a description reads.

Teasing her upcoming podcast on Instagram, Olivia shared a promo photo and wrote: "Sneak peak [sic] coming on October 18th. First episode October 24th."

Conversations with Olivia Jade Credit: Wes Santos and Alex Gomez

News of Olivia's podcast endeavor comes shortly after she was announced as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars' milestone 30th season.

Olivia revealed at a press event that she joined the ABC series to "grow" after her parents' were implicated in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Both Loughlin, 57, and Mossimo, 58, were sentenced after pleading guilty to paying $500,000 to get daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. The longtime couple has completed their respective sentencings.

"I'm super thankful for a second chance," Olivia recently told reporters of her upcoming DWTS journey. "I'm ready to put myself back out there and try new things. I'm really excited to challenge myself and put myself out of my comfort zone, which I don't do often."

Olivia recently addressed her previous mistakes on PEOPLE (the TV Show!), admitting that she's "not proud of the past" and that she "believes in second chances."

"I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we're really not proud of to do that," she said.

"Obviously I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff," she continued. "But I think it's kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me."