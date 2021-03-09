Olivia Jade Giannulli Sarcastically Replies to TikTok Comment About College Admissions Scandal

The 21-year-old has been active on social media since making her return to YouTube in January, following her mom Lori Loughlin's release from federal prison

Olivia Jade Giannulli decided not to let this snarky comment slide.

The YouTube star, 21, posted a TikTok video over the weekend responding to a comment about her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal, a cheating scheme to unfairly get students admitted to elite universities.

"How's collage?" someone asked, prompting Olivia to take advantage of the typo and sarcastically joke about her newfound love for scrapbooking.

"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," she said. "I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f---ing sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon."

"It's chef's kiss — beautiful work I've done," she added.

Olivia has been active on social media since making her return to YouTube in January, following her mom Lori Loughlin's release from federal prison in December.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison last year after pleading guilty to the charges against them in the scandal. Giannulli is currently completing his sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up," she said. "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.' I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli | Credit: Olivia Jade/Instagram

Since her release from prison, Loughlin, 56, has been focused on spending time with her family and completing her court-ordered community service, a source recently told PEOPLE.

"Lori is able to live a private life in Hidden Hills," the source said. "She spends a lot of time at home, does yoga and sees her daughters. She has been very focused on completing her court-ordered community service. She continues to be involved in charity. She always enjoyed charity work."