Olivia Jade Giannulli has the support of her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

"Very proud of you!" the musician wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a clip of Olivia's Red Table Talk sit-down interview.

Guthy, 24, also tagged the YouTube star's Instagram account and added three red heart emojis.

The couple started dating in early 2019, then briefly split that May amid her parents' involvement in the nationwide scandal.

They appeared to have rekindled their romance months later, when Guthy posted a photo of the two kissing. "Lil monkey 💕 I love you," he captioned the photo at the time.

Guthy's post on Tuesday came just hours after Olivia's interview premiered on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, during which she opened up about Loughlin and Mossimo's prison sentences.

"It's been hard," she said on the show, co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

The Full House star admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple's plea deal, sentencing Loughlin to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Fashion designer Mossimo received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 at FCI-Dublin in northern California and is expected to be released by the end of the year. Mossimo began his sentence on Nov. 19 at a federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara.

Olivia said on Red Table Talk that she recognizes that the family "messed up."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity — I don't deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up,'" she said. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

She also recalled the moment when she first learned that the scandal was unfolding in the public eye.

"I was sitting with a group of friends and I knew any second everybody was going to know too, if they didn't already, and I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed — I went home and hid myself for probably three or four months," she said, going on to say that though she "didn't really 100 percent understand what just had happened" she immediately knew it was "wrong."

In the immediate aftermath, Olivia said she "wasn't angry" at her parents, primarily because she initially "didn't see the wrong" in the situation.