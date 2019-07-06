Lori Loughlin’s daughters celebrated Independence Day together amid their parent’s ongoing legal battle in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade, 19, and her sister Isabella Rose, 20, were spotted on Thursday attending a Fourth of July party with friends in Malibu, California.

Both sisters opted for patriotic looks, with Olivia Jade wearing a white crop top with a pair of matching pants while Isabella went with a red dress with white polka dots.

The outing occurred two months after PEOPLE confirmed that Olivia Jade had moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion to try and regain some privacy.

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Although the influencer has been keeping a relatively low profile, she has been spending time with her friends. Shortly after moving out, Olivia Jade enjoyed a night out, while in May she hung out with YouTubers Heath Hussar and David Dobrik.

Breaking his silence on Loughlin’s alleged involvement with the scandal last month, her Fuller House costar John Stamos didn’t clarify whether a final decision had been made regarding whether the actress would return for the show’s final season.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” Stamos, who is producing the season, told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved.”

The Netflix series, which was picked up for a fifth and final season in January, began filming three months after Loughlin, 54, was accused of paying to have her daughters admitted to college as crew recruits — despite the fact that they do not participate in the sport.

On March 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced that 50 people, including Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, had been charged in the cheating scandal. Along with coaches, admissions counselors and fellow parents, they were accused of alleged crimes such as falsifying SAT scores and lying about the athletic skills of their children.

Prosecutors alleged that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation (“KWF”), which prosecutors said was actually a front for accepting bribes, to have their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose was listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)

Singer has since admitted his role as the ringleader of the scam and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on an additional charge of fraud and money laundering in April. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty after turning down a plea deal because it included jail time. Their attorneys have not returned PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Loughlin and Giannulli are attempting to maintain some sense of normalcy while awaiting their fate.

“It’s just a strange situation when you are used to working, and all you do instead is focus on court dates and your legal defense,” the source said. “It’s not the happiest situation.”

The couple’s next court date is set for Oct. 2