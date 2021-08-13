Olivia Jade Confirms Split from Boyfriend Jackson Guthy: 'I Am Indeed' Single

Olivia Jade and Jackson Guthy previously split in 2019 in the wake of the college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughter Olivia Jade has once again split from her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old YouTube star confirmed the breakup on her Instagram Story while answering a follower who asked: "Are you single?"

"I am indeed," Olivia wrote over a selfie.

Olivia and Guthy, 25, previously split in 2019 in the wake of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have both served prison time for their involvement.

Olivia Jade Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy | Credit: Olivia Jade/instagram

However, the couple rekindled their romance by that August, with Guthy sharing a photo on his Instagram featuring the pair kissing in front of a mirror.

"Lil monkey 💕I love you," the singer wrote in the caption at the time.

In August 2020, Olivia confirmed that her relationship was going strong when she shared several photos taken by her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

In the black-and-white portraits, Olivia wears a white outfit and several necklaces while posing in by the waterfront. She's seen smiling sweetly in two shots and making a silly face in thee third picture.

"freckles are out.." she captioned the post, tagging Guthy's Instagram account as the photo credit.

In December, Olivia broke her silence about her family's involvement in the college admissions scandal.

"It's been hard," she said on Red Table Talk, co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

At the time, Guthy publicly praised his girlfriend. "Very proud of you!" the musician wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a clip of Olivia's sit-down interview. Guthy also tagged the YouTube star's Instagram account and added three red heart emojis.

Olivia hasn't included Guthy in any of her social media posts since New Year's Day, when she shared a video of the pair dancing to "Le Freak" by CHIC.