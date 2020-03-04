Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli's Lives Are ‘Back to Normal’ as Parents’ Trial Looms: Source

While Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli prepare for their upcoming criminal trial, their two daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella Giannulli, 21, are getting back to the lives they lived before the college admissions scandal.

According to a Loughlin source, “Olivia and Bella both have active lives. They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle.”

“Right after the college scandal broke, both girls were very low-key and avoided being photographed,” says the source. “But since Olivia is again active on social media, their lives have basically gone back to normal.”

For more, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and and Bella Giannulli Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The source adds that Olivia Jade, who was recently spotted out at the launch of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s new lingerie collaboration, is still dating her singer/model boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

RELATED: Lori Loughlin and Husband Didn’t Know About Olivia Jade’s Fake Resume, Says Source

“They don’t avoid the paparazzi any more. They don’t seem to mind being photographed,” says the source.

Last year, Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit federal program bribery after they were accused of paying scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team. Neither of their girls ever rowed.

Image zoom Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli bella giannulli/instagram

RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Attorney Makes Bombshell Claim That the FBI Told Rick Singer to Lie About Her Knowledge

In addition, Loughlin and Mossimo were handed an additional federal charge in October: one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Despite the ongoing legal drama, both Olivia Jade and Bella are allowing themselves to “enjoy life,” says the source.

“They used to be very upset and worried about their parents. They are still concerned of course and it will probably get worse as they get closer to the trial date, but they still feel they need to go on with their lives,” the source shares. “But for now, they are allowing themselves to enjoy life a little bit too.”