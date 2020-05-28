Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Daughters Encouraged Them to Take Plea Deal: Sources

"Lori and Mossimo don’t feel like they gave up; they’re doing what’s best for their family," a source tells PEOPLE

“The girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal,” a legal source tells PEOPLE of the couple’s daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21. “They were encouraging their parents to fight this, but that’s obviously all changed now. They realize that this was done to help them and there is no animosity there.”

On May 22, Loughlin confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of the deal, which is still pending the judge’s approval, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison (though the coronavirus pandemic could affect that time), pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli agreed to serve five months, pay $250,000 and do 250 hours of community service.

Both could also spend two years on supervised release.

In the end, the decision to plead guilty wound up coming as a relief for the couple and their daughters.

“The girls’ biggest fear has been that their parents would go to jail for years,” says a source close to the couple.

“They all had a family discussion about their options before making a decision. Olivia and Bella also want it to be over and they agree the plea is the best option," says the source. "Lori and Mossimo don’t feel like they gave up; they’re doing what’s best for their family.”