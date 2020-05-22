"The girls' biggest fear have been that their parents would go to jail for years," one source tells PEOPLE of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's two daughters

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli Are 'Supportive' of Their Parents Taking Plea Deal, Source Says

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli are standing by their parents.

And a legal insider tells PEOPLE that their daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, are behind their parents' decision.

"I know that the girls have been very supportive of their parents throughout this whole ordeal and just want them to be happy," the insider says. "They realize that this was done to help them, and there is no animosity there. Last I knew, they were encouraging their parents to fight this, but obviously that’s all changed now."

A second source confirms that the whole family is on the same page.

"Olivia and Bella also want it to be over. They agree the plea is the best option," the source explains. "Lori and Mossimo want to be able to enjoy their lives again. They want to enjoy it with Olivia and Bella. They don’t feel like they gave up by accepting a plea — they are doing what’s best for their family.”

A separate source close to the couple says, “Lori and Mossimo are going through the legal process and want to put this behind them.”

The parents were accused of paying $500,000 to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there," Olivia wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a pair of throwback photos. "Thank you God for mine!!!! You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job."

"You are one of a kind," she continued. "I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me."

Bella also honored Loughlin with a Mother's Day message of her own on Instagram: "The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday."

Back in March, as their parents' trials still loomed, Olivia and Bella were "allowing themselves to enjoy life a little bit too," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Olivia and Bella both have active lives. They hang out with friends, go shopping and go out for lunch and dinner. It’s pretty typical lives for girls in their circle,” the source said