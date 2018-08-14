Olivia Culpo, Devon Windsor & More Go Behind the Scenes of Fashion Week in Model Squad

It’s not just about strutting the catwalk — a lot goes into becoming a supermodel!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from the Fashion Week docu-series Model Squad, nine models prepare for the fall runway season, all while balancing their personal lives, relationship with boyfriends and traveling around the world from one fashion capital to another.

Daniela Braga, Olivia Culpo, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, Ashley Moore, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor take audiences behind the scenes of fashion’s busiest season as some members of the group take on Paris Fashion Week.

But the ladies make one thing crystal clear: Modeling is not all fun and fashion.

“I always think I could be doing more, it’s like this awful trap,” a tearful Culpo, 26, admits.

Meanwhile, Shaik, 27, gives fans a peek of her wedding dress shopping as she prepares to marry DJ Ruckus in the Bahamas. “With Ruckus and I, our jobs take us away from each other,” she tells a friend.

“Relationships with a modeling career is super difficult,” says Victoria’s Secret model Windsor, who got engaged to boyfriend of two years Johnny Dex in June.

Windsor says that having a support system in the modeling industry is a must.

“We might fight, bicker or disagree but at the end of the day we will be there for one another and that’s really special,” she says.

Model Squad, which will premiere at the end of New York Fashion Week, airs Sept. 4 on E!.