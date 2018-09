During an interview with Love magazine, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to fellow models.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.