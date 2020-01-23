Olivia Culpo and Cara Santana Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is defending her friend Cara Santana, days after the fashion blogger’s fiancé Jesse Metcalfe was seen publicly in intimate poses with two different women.

After the news of Santana and Metcalfe’s split on Wednesday, Culpo shared two posts on her Instagram Stories that seemed to accuse Metcalfe of cheating.

“Don’t cheat… Nobody likes a cheater,” one post read, along with a photo of Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls.

The second post featured a still of McCauley Culkin holding a BB gun as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. “When somebody upsets my best friend,” Culpo wrote, tagging Santana.

A source close to Santana told PEOPLE on Wednesday Santana had no idea she and Metcalfe were broken up.

“She was wearing her ring yesterday,” the source said.

Image zoom olivia culpo/Instagram

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe Gets Cozy with Model Livia Pillmann Amid Split from Cara Santana

“She had no idea things weren’t fine until she saw the photos online today,” the source said. “I promise they never broke up until today.” The source believes the actor is a “cheater.” A rep for Metcalfe has not commented.

The source’s comments come after Metcalfe was photographed with two different women on Monday. He was seen hugging Hungarian model Livia Pillmann outside of vegan restaurant Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California and later at a bar in Sherman Oaks with a woman who appeared to be Australian actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio.

Image zoom Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe Venturelli/Getty

RELATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Fiancée Cara Santana Split After More Than 10 Years Together: Source

PEOPLE confirmed that Santana and Metcalfe had split after more than a decade together earlier on Wednesday.

The pair got engaged in August 2016, a moment that Metcalfe recently called his “most romantic.”

“Probably when I proposed was my most romantic moment,” the John Tucker Must Die actor said on the Hallmark Channel’s Bubbly Sesh podcast last week.

Metcalfe added that wedding planning was on hold at the moment.

“We really kind of have it on hold right now,” Metcalfe said when asked about wedding plans. “We were doing it not long after we got engaged, and then it kind of like just lost momentum. But I’m sure it will pick up momentum again. We’ve both just been very busy with work.”