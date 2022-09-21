Olivia Cooke Reveals She Was 'Very Hungover' on Her First Day of Filming 'House of the Dragon'

"I tipped my head down to put my hair in a pony, fell over. And then I woke up the next day and I had a chip on my tooth," said Olivia Cooke, who plays the older Queen Alicent on House of the Dragon

By
Published on September 21, 2022 09:24 PM

Olivia Cooke is sharing a very unfortunate — and relatable — story about her first day on the set of House of the Dragon.

The Ready Player One actress, 28, revealed during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she was suffering from a severe hangover on day one of filming the Game of Thrones prequel.

"I was very hungover. Really bad, actually. Really bad," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Cooke — who stars as the older Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon — admitted that she began drinking with English comedian Alan Carr after appearing on his Life's a Beach podcast.

"I never do that, but there's this comedian in England who I love, Alan Carr, and he's got a podcast," she explained. "He invited me to be on the podcast, and I was very excited."

"And my call time the next day wasn't until 11 so I brought a bottle of wine just as a gesture," she added.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower HBO House of the Dragon Season 1
Olivia Cooke. Ollie Upton/HBO

Following the recording, Cooke and Carr began to catch up over the bottle of wine.

"The podcast finished, and we're just chatting, chatting, chatting. He's telling me loads of gossip. More wine, more wine, more wine," Cooke shared.

But things went downhill from there, according to the actress. "I don't remember getting home. I remember, I tipped my head down to put my hair in a pony, fell over," she recalled.

In addition to the hangover, the actress said she arrived to set the next day with a chipped tooth.

"I woke up the next day and I had a chip on my tooth. Very slight chip, but enough that the tongue magnifies it," she revealed. "And you're like, 'What have I done?' No one knew on set, until now."

Despite feeling the effects of a night of heavy drinking, Cooke said her first day on set was still "amazing."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Olivia Cooke attends the “Slow Horses” UK Premiere at Regent Street Cinema on March 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage,)
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Following the interview, Carr shared his shocked reaction on Instagram, writing, "OMG, I've broken America."

"Doesn't sound like me!!! 😬🍷🍷🍷🤣" he joked in the caption. "love you @livkatecooke don't forget Lifes A Beach 🌴🛫⭐️"

She replied in the comment section, writing, "ahahahahahaha! worth it 😂❤️"'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO in August. The series takes place 172 years before the birth of Danerys Targaryen, and tells the story of her ancestors. Based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, it will explore the blood-soaked history of House Targaryen, including the house's civil war dubbed the "Dance of the Dragons."

In addition to Cooke, the show stars Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

