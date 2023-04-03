Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss has a supporter in her corner.

Almost a month after news broke that the Vanderpump Rules star, 28, had an affair with TomTom co-owner and costar Tom Sandoval, Oliver Saunders, the eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, is speaking up in her defense.

"It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person. You gotta give her a break," Saunders, 32, said on Monday's episode of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast. "It's a mistake, and we all make mistakes."

Fans may remember that Saunders and Leviss were caught making out at a Las Vegas nightclub on an earlier episode of VPR this season, in which Levis went on a girls' trip with Lala Kent and Ariana Madix.

The filming of the getaway occurred months before news of Sandoval and Leviss's affair broke. Sandoval, 40, had been in a nine-year monogamous relationship with Madix, 37, when she discovered that he had been cheating on her with Leviss after finding a recording of an intimate FaceTime call and "inappropriate" messages between the two on his phone.

After the discovery, a source told PEOPLE that Madix was "completely blindsided." The source added: "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal."

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

While Saunders explained during his podcast appearance that he hadn't had many encounters with Madix, he noted that she "seemed like a sweetheart" before continuing his defense of Leviss.

"I guess it wasn't the right thing to do to one of her friends, but she is living her life, and everybody makes mistakes," he explained. "It's crazy that so many people want to try to crucify her for this or say this about her as if they have never made a mistake or made the wrong choice before. It's a human thing."

Adding that he and Leviss have not kept in touch much since their hookup, he stressed, "Yes, she shouldn't have been hooking up with our friend's dude, but we all make mistakes. I don't think you can really judge somebody's whole character by just one action that's happened."

Saunders also teased an upcoming episode of VPR, explaining, "We do have an episode that's coming out in the next week or two, I believe. I went to Pump with my mother and Lisa [Vanderpump], and then me and Raquel went out to dinner in Beverly Hills. We spoke a little after that, but you know she's got a lot going on."

Saunders isn't the only member of his family who has recently addressed the VPR drama. Last week, his mom revealed she nearly had to look away from the Bravo series when Saunders got cozy with Leviss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star watched her son kiss Leviss, and joked she watched the moment "through my fingers."

Garcelle Beauvais, Oliver Saunders, and Raquel Leviss. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Johnnie Walker; Amy Graves/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"Oh my God. My damn kids," Beauvais, 56, told Entertainment Tonight. "When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, 'Whew. Thank God. It's not about just him."

She added, "I mean, listen, Oliver's a grown-ass man. Do I agree with everything he does? Absolutely not. But I love him, and what are you gonna do?"

