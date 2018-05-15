Oliver Hudson Credits WWHL with Helping Him Reconnect with His Estranged Father Bill Hudson

Oliver Hudson and his dad Bill Hudson have Andy Cohen to thank for their recent reconciliation.

On Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Oliver revealed that it was an appearance he made on the Bravo late night show that lead to him and his estranged dad working to repair their broken bond.

“It’s [because] of this show,” the Splitting Up Together star, 41, said. “We talked about it. It made him text me and then we reconnected and then we had breakfast. And then six months later, we had lunch about two weeks ago.”

“Things are actually, they’re good,” he added. “It’s great. It’s really great.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Oliver and Bill Hudson Mike Coppola/Getty; Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Back in March, Oliver opened up about his relationship with Bill on Larry King Now, explaining that a controversial Instagram post he made in 2015 first caused his father to reach out.

“There was an incident that happened via my Instagram,” he explained. “I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship. So now we’re kind of keeping in touch.”la

The Instagram in question was an old photo of Oliver with his sister Kate Hudson, 39, and Bill, 68, posted on Father’s Day with the caption, “Happy Abandonment Day.”

“I have a very weird sense of humor I guess,” he previously told PEOPLE of the incident. “My Instagram account is strange. It’s a great place for me to express my insanity.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses with Her Sons on Final Mother’s Day as a Mom of Two: ‘Me and My Boys’

When Oliver and Bill first spoke to one another after the actor posted the image their relationship was “contentious,” he told Larry King.

“He did an interview and talked s—,” Oliver said of his dad. “He felt hurt by it. I called him and we got on the phone and talked. It was really productive. Then we saw each other, had breakfast and it was the first time I had seen him in 12 years and it was really amazing to see him. We talked it out and we had a really great three-hour conversation.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.