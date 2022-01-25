Oliver Hudson is known for stripping down and baring it all on social media

Oliver Hudson Says He Poses Nude on Instagram for Self-Expression: 'That Is Fully Me'

Oliver Hudson believes that less is more.

In conversation with E! News' Daily Pop Monday, the 45-year-old actor spoke about posting nude photos of himself on Instagram, sharing his views on nudity as a form of self-expression.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked about his wife Erinn Bartlett's thoughts on his naked photos, The Cleaning Lady star joked "I mean, she thinks I'm crazy, like my whole entire family. But it's me!"

He continued, "Instagram is a great place to express who I am — like, that is fully me. If I want to be naked, I am going to be naked. I feel like male nudity is funny... there is nothing sexy about it. It is just sort of weird and funny."

Hudson — whose sister is Kate Hudson, and whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — previously told PEOPLE why he strips down on social media, explaining last year, ​​"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly."

"Nudity has never been taboo," he said. "We were all born naked and it's the way it is."

Sharing the same philosophy today with his own family, telling PEOPLE, "Even now with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is. I'm definitely comfortable with it."

The star was censored by Instagram last fall after posting a video of himself nude and running from the camera. The clip was filmed by his son, he explained, and after the platform removed the post, he tried to put it up once more.

"I had my son filming it. The behind-the-scenes of that Instagram post is amazing because I'm upset with him because he's not getting it right," he told PEOPLE.

"It's really funny. Instagram took it down and I'm, 'What is going on?' And I decided to just look up what Instagram is, and what it does and the amount of photos that are on Instagram that are far more salacious than what I put out, are up," Oliver continued. "But then I re-posted it. I re-posted it because I was, 'Come on you guys, what, really?' And so we'll see what happens."