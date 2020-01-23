Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa Returns to Iconic Commercials 10 Years Later as Embarrassing Dad

Old Spice

Meet the dad your dad could smell like.

Ten years ago, Isaiah Mustafa stole our hearts in the iconic Old Spice “Smell Like a Man, Man” commercials. And in honor of the 10th anniversary of the campaign, the brand brought Mustafa back — except this time, he’s a good old embarrassing father.

On Thursday, Old Spice debuted the “Smell Like Your Own Man, Man” campaign, dropping two new ads starring Mustafa and his son, played by Straight Outta Compton star Keith Powers.

Image zoom Isaiah Mustafa (left) and Keith Powers Old Spice

Powers represents Old Spice’s new Ultra Smooth lineup, designed for “guys who prefer subtle scents but seek superior performance and dermatologist-tested formulas.”

In one of the new spots, Mustafa, 45, interrupts his exasperated son’s basketball game with friends to give him a few Old Spice pointers. In the second spot, he drops by his son’s office, and once again, Powers, 27, breaks the news that he’s carved his own path — and is sticking to his own Old Spice product choices.

RELATED: Shadowhunters Star Isaiah Mustafa Marries Lisa Mitchell — All the Details!

“When it comes to grooming, we know that Old Spice users today are looking for their own signature scents and products and have differing tastes and needs,” Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice associate brand director at Procter & Gamble, told Adweek. “The return of Isaiah Mustafa along with his new ‘low key’ TV son, Keith Powers, shows that Old Spice continues to evolve.”

Launched in February 2010, the original “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” won an Emmy for outstanding commercial.