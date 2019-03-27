Find Your Own Jon Snow! Dating App OKCupid Is Matching Game of Thrones Fans Together

No more having to fight over the remote!

The popular dating app OKCupid is celebrating the return of the final season of Game of Thrones in the best way it knows how — with love.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the first time, the app will match daters based on their favorite television shows, starting with Game of Thrones. Users who answered “yes” to the question “Do you watch Game of Thrones?” will now have a badge prominently featured on their profile, letting potential matches know of their devotion to the HBO mega-hit.

OkCupid predicts 20% more likes and 15% more conversations for those with the badge.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Season 8 Final Air Dates Revealed as HBO Announces Special Super-Sized Episodes

The new app feature is coming just in time: the eighth and final season of the hit show premieres April 14.

The following episodes will air over the course of the next five Sundays, with each one increasing in running time.

RELATED VIDEO: Kit Harington Says He Totally Lost It Over ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending: ‘I Blubbed My Eyes Out’

Kit Harington, who stars as Jon Snow on the series, said the finale certainly doesn’t disappoint.

“[HBO] went balls out, I think is the term,” he recently told Variety. “They could have easily set the same budget as they did for season 7, but they went bigger.”

On the last day of shooting, Harington said he couldn’t contain his emotions.

“[It was] a huge heave of emotion. I’m just blubbing,” he said. “The end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be … I was satisfied with how his story ended.”