Find Your Own Jon Snow! Dating App OKCupid Is Matching Game of Thrones Fans Together

For the first time, the app will match daters based on their favorite television shows

By
Jodi Guglielmi
March 27, 2019 02:30 PM

No more having to fight over the remote!

The popular dating app OKCupid is celebrating the return of the final season of Game of Thrones in the best way it knows how — with love.

For the first time, the app will match daters based on their favorite television shows, starting with Game of Thrones. Users who answered “yes” to the question “Do you watch Game of Thrones?” will now have a badge prominently featured on their profile, letting potential matches know of their devotion to the HBO mega-hit.

OkCupid predicts 20% more likes and 15% more conversations for those with the badge.

The new app feature is coming just in time: the eighth and final season of the hit show premieres April 14.

The following episodes will air over the course of the next five Sundays, with each one increasing in running time.

Kit Harington, who stars as Jon Snow on the series, said the finale certainly doesn’t disappoint.

“[HBO] went balls out, I think is the term,” he recently told Variety. “They could have easily set the same budget as they did for season 7, but they went bigger.”

On the last day of shooting, Harington said he couldn’t contain his emotions.

“[It was] a huge heave of emotion. I’m just blubbing,” he said. “The end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be … I was satisfied with how his story ended.”

Game of Thrones returns April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

