O.J. Simpson Denies Old Rumor of an Affair with Kris Jenner: Khloé Kardashian 'Is Not Mine'

O.J. Simpson has once again addressed speculation surrounding his relationship with the Kardashian family.

The former athlete, 71, recently joined Twitter and said he would be using the platform to “set the record straight” — and he started with the long-circulated conspiracy theory that he had an affair with Kris Jenner while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr., resulting in the birth of Khloé Kardashian.

“My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect as the weeks go on, that’s pretty much what we’ll be talking about. But once in a while I’m going to go off topic and talk about something else, and this is one of those times,” he began in a video posted on Sunday. “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he continued. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he added. “But the simple facts of the matter is she is not mine.”

Reps for Jenner and Kardashian did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the family has long dismissed the rumor.

After Kardashian welcomed daughter True with basketball player Tristan Thompson last year, an Instagram user commented that their daughter is “black, which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloé’s dad.”

“I mean… her dad is black silly,” responded Kardashian, 34. “That’s why she’s black babe.”

The late Robert Kardashian was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during his murder 1994 trial for the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Jenner, 63, had been close with both Simpson and Brown, and she stood by the Simpson children after Brown’s death.

Though he was acquitted of the double-murders in October 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

Simpson previously denied being Kardashian’s father after she announced her pregnancy last year, telling TMZ, “I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

And in 2018, the Kardashian and Jenner girls all took 23 and Me DNA tests on an episode if Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“You are my sister,” Kourtney Kardashian joked after Khloé read her results aloud, announcing that she is 58% European and 41.6% Middle Eastern. (Robert Kardashian’s ancestors were Armenian.) “Thank God. If you weren’t Middle Eastern at all, we would be in big trouble.”

Simpson’s latest denial comes in response to a documentary being shopped around by Norman Pardo, who claims to be Simpson’s former manager, regarding the murders of Brown and Goldman.

According to Simpson, Pardo was never “remotely like a manager” to him.