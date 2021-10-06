A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that she "has now moved on and is happy in a new relationship"

OITNB's Tayrn Manning and Anne Cline Split 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Taryn Manning and musician Anne Cline attend a screening of "Karen" at Silverspot Cinema on August 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taryn Manning and musician Anne Cline attend a screening of "Karen" at Silverspot Cinema on August 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taryn Manning and Anne Cline have ended their relationship.

Manning, 42, and Cline, 28, broke up in late August after getting engaged in June, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Unfortunately, after being engaged it just was not the right relationship for her, so she (Taryn) ended it. She has now moved on and is happy in a new relationship," a source close to Manning tells PEOPLE.

Cline did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ was first to report the pair's split.

Taryn Manning attends Amare Magazine's 14th Issue Release with Covergirl Taryn Manning held at Las Palmas Supper Club on April 29, 2021 in Downey, California. Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Cline proposed to the Orange Is the New Black actress in June at a restaurant in Panama City, Florida. The proposal came just two months after the pair were first spotted together in March.

In a video from the proposal published by the TMZ, Cline was behind the mic when she jumped off stage mid-performance to get down on one knee in front of Manning and the crowd. Manning hid her face behind her hands before the duo shared a kiss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, a representative for Manning told TMZ that she and Cline were "thrilled."

"It was the easiest YES I ever said!" Manning said in a statement.