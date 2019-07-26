OITNB's Taryn Manning Says She's 'Not Suicidal' After Sharing Emotional Post 'Crying for Help'

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning has fans concerned after posting a “cry for help” on social media.

In a lengthy and candid Instagram post, Manning explained why she missed the Orange Is the New Black red carpet for the Netflix show’s seventh and final season on Thursday.

Manning said she has become “paralyzed” with fear after being “terrorized by cyber criminals.”

“I love you all so much. Have a great premier [sic] tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much ❤️ I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way,” she wrote alongside a photo from the set of Orange Is the New Black. “When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear.”

Manning, 40, said despite multiple attempts to get help, her cries went unheard by those around her.

“I tried to tell everyone,” she continued. “No one cared. Love you #oitnb @oitnb @netflix @lionsgate My heart is broken but I am forever in debt to you for this beautiful show. I love you @ijnej @ttobie @lvinnecour @nerikyle #terrorized #runiedlife This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too.”

RELATED: Danielle Brooks Debuts Baby Bump in Sparkling Gown on Orange Is the New Black Red Carpet

Image zoom Taryn Manning John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

She concluded: “This is for my ‘team’ of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me. I forgive you though…I hope you’re happy, you know who you are. And no I am not Suicidal. You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down.”

After a friend reached out to Manning in the comments section, the actress assured her followers that she is “not suicidal.”

“I will call you when I feel like I can talk. I am not Suicidal,” she wrote. “I am disappointed and heartbroken how little people care for other humans.”

Manning did not further elaborate on her personal turmoil. Her rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actress has starred as inmate Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett since season 1 of Orange Is the New Black.