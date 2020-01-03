Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Jenji Kohan is reeling after the tragic death of her 20-year-old son, Charlie Noxon.

On Friday, the Orange Is the New Black and Weeds creator remembered Charlie on Instagram, expressing her distress and disbelief over the loss of her son.

“He was my best work,” Kohan wrote. “A list of adjectives don’t do him justice. There is no justice. I am the luckiest person who ever lived in that I got to spend so much time and help grow this brilliant, funny, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-boy. My baby. My golden child. My beautiful boy. I don’t understand what life is now without him in the world. I don’t understand where he’s gone. And I’m broken. How is this real?”

Charlie died Tuesday in a skiing accident in Utah.

According to TMZ, Charlie crashed into a sign while skiing down an intermediate level trail. He was reportedly wearing a helmet and was skiing alone.

Charlie was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, TMZ and The New York Daily News previously reported. He was visiting Park City for the holiday with his father and two siblings.

PEOPLE confirmed on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man from outside Los Angeles was killed on New Year’s Eve while at the Park City Mountain Resort.

A statement from Park City Mountain said “a serious incident” took place “on the mountain” on Dec. 31, “involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.” It did not identify the man.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Mike Goar, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer.

Kohan and Noxon, the brother of TV writer Marti Noxon, divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.