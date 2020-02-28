Rapper Offset to Make His Acting Debut on NCIS: Los Angeles in Role as an Undercover CIA Officer

Offset is making his acting debut!

The 28-year-old rapper will appear on Sunday night’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled “Alsiyadun.”

Offset will appear as a character named Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA officer who has been working for several years in the Sinai Peninsula and someone whom characters played by LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell have to call on for help.

The episode will include the premiere of Offset’s new song “Danger,” Pitchfork reported. The Migos member marked his solo debut last year with the release of his album Father of 4.

In a promotional video for the episode, NCIS star LL Cool J said that he and Offset had been talking about a potential guest appearance for a while.

Image zoom Offset

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset Have a Wild Celebration at L.A. Strip Club for Migos Rapper’s 28th Birthday

“I really hollered at him and was like, ‘Yo, this is what I want to do,'” Offset said in the video.

“When you’re a rap artist, they think you’re going to play a gangster or you’re going to play something closer to the street. And he’s like completely away from all of that,” LL Cool J said. “He’s completely breaking type, which I think is great.”

Offset added that he didn’t want to get into acting only to be pigeonholed into only one type of character.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset Show Fans Their ‘Huge’ New Atlanta Mansion with Christmas Eve Tour

“I didn’t want to come into acting and be like, put in this category of, ‘Oh, you can be the bad guy all the time,'” the rapper said. “I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me.”

“Everything is just fire,” Offset added, saying he thinks his fans are excited to see him do something “different.”

“I love this whole experience,” he said.

Offset’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will air Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. on CBS.