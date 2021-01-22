iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: Office Ladies with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Wins Big

The stars of the beloved NBC sitcom took home the podcast of the year award

The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have taken home a top award for their podcast.

On Thursday night, iHeartRadio announced the winners of the 2021 Podcast Awards and Fischer and Kinsey's program, Office Ladies, was named podcast of the year.

"Wooohoooo! Thank you to everyone that voted! Doing this podcast with my best friend about a show we love has been one of my biggest joys!" Kinsey, 49, tweeted following the announcement.

Added Fischer, 46, "Thank you to everyone that voted!!! Office Ladies won Podcast of the Year at the #iHeartPodcastAwards Thank you to our team @earwolf (Codi, Sam, Cassi, Aynsley)...LADY!! We won!!! @AngelaKinsey."

Office Ladies beat out nine other nominees in the category, including Bunga Bunga, Dolly Parton's America, Nice White Parents, Reply All, Stuff You Should Know, The Breakfast Club, The Daily, The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos and Wind of Change.

Other winners included Dolly Parton's America for best music podcast, Pod Save America for best news podcast, Conan O'Brien for best overall male host and Nicole Byer for best overall female host.

Fischer and Kinsey have recorded 61 episodes of Office Ladies since the podcast first dropped in October 2019. Prior to their launch, the pair opened up to PEOPLE about why they wanted to come together for the new project, nearly 15 years after The Office first premiered.

"We've been wanting to work together again ever since we stopped working together," said Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in the NBC comedy. "Angela and I became best friends because we were cast on The Office together, we worked together and saw each other every day. I think the hardest part for me about it ending was that I didn't get to see my best friend every day anymore."

"We just said, 'You know, next year is the 15th anniversary of the show and this seems like a really fun time to share our memories. How could we do that?' And that's how we came up with the idea of the podcast," she continued.