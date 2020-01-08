Odette Annable Posts About ‘Rough Times’ and Goals for the New Decade amid Divorce

Odette Annable is reflecting on the highs and lows of the past decade.

Amid her divorce from husband Dave Annable after nearly a decade of marriage, Odette shared an Instagram photo Sunday of a building with graffiti that reads, “I know everything happens for a reason. But what the f—.”

In the caption, the Tell Me a Story actress opened up about the impact the past decade has had on her.

“I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years,” she said. “They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

“If any of you have been going through a rough time and have been triggered by these holidays, or even this new year… I’m here for you,” Odette added. “I get it. Baby steps. Time will heal. But also… #whatintheactualfuck.”

RELATED: Dave and Odette Annable Separate After 9 Years of Marriage

In October 2019, Odette, 34, and Dave, 40, announced their separation in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Dave and Odette share a 4-year-old daughter Charlie. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, just north of Los Angeles, on Oct. 10, 2010.

Image zoom Odette and Brad Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles

RELATED: Dave Annable Says He’s Stepping Back from Instagram Because of ’Depression and Anxiety’

News of the split came just over a month after the Brothers & Sisters star announced he was scaling back on using social media after experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Dave wrote. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

The actor added that while he’ll be staying “active with posting cause it’s now a part of our job,” he “won’t be comparing” his life to what he sees on social media anymore.

Dave last posted a photo with Odette in July 2019, posting a throwback from when the actress was pregnant with their daughter. Odette shared a photo of the two posing together on a red carpet in late September 2019.