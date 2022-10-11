Odette and Dave Annable Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary: 'We're Just Getting Started'

Odette and Dave Annable got married on Oct. 10, 2010, but briefly split in 2019

October 11, 2022
Odette Annable/Instagram
Photo: Odette Annable/Instagram

Odette and Dave Annable are celebrating 12 years of marriage!

The couple both shared sweet anniversary tributes on Instagram Tuesday — two years after they briefly split.

"12 Y E A R S. Through the years," Odette, 37, wrote. "We're just getting started my sweet and what a wild ride it already has been. Our love has been the best love- filled with passion, empathy, laughter, yes a little rage, a lot of compassion and most importantly growth. Thank you for choosing me. I love you so much @dave_annable."

Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette Annable/Instagram

Alongside the post, the Supergirl actress shared a few snapshots of the couple's life together — from date nights to Halloween costumes. The photos ended with one of their younger yearbook pictures.

Dave, for his part, shared a photo from the pair's wedding. "10.10.10. Grateful that I get to walk through this life next to you @odetteannable," the 43-year-old wrote. "The sun seems to always find you. Happy Anniversary my love."

Ending the caption with a cheeky hashtag, Dave wrote: "#doesthiscountasacard?"

Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette Annable/Instagram

Odette and Dave met while playing love interests in the final season of his hit ABC drama, Brothers & Sisters. Upon falling in love and tying the knot thereafter, the two welcomed their daughter Charlie Mae — now 7 — in 2015.

In October 2019, Odette and Dave announced their decision to divorce after nine years of marriage. "It's with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time," they said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time. "Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family's privacy at this time."

However, in August 2020, they confirmed they'd called off the split via Instagram. "2020. It ain't all bad news. #TheAnnables," Dave captioned a photo of the duo kissing.

Earlier this year, Dave and Odette announced that they are expecting their second child. They later confirmed in July that the baby will be a girl.

