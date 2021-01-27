Kate Hudson will star alongside Octavia Spencer on the second season of Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson Take a Selfie as They Head 'Back to Work' on Apple TV+ Series

Octavia Spencer and Kate Husdon are back to work!

The two actresses returned to the set of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told on Tuesday, when Hudson snapped a selfie to mark the occasion, posting it on her Instagram Story with a sticker atop reading "back to work."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Spencer, 50, smiles big beneath a protective face shield while Hudson, 41, wears a mask to protect against the novel coronavirus.

Hudson's involvement in the second season of Truth Be Told, a series from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, was first announced in October 2020. She will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and friend of Spencer's character, Poppy Parnell.

Image zoom Credit: Apple TV+

The first season followed podcaster Poppy as she launched a reinvestigation of a murder case that she reported on nearly two decades earlier. Season 2, which does not yet have a premiere date, will highlight a new case that involves both Poppy and Micah.

The series will be Hudson's first extended TV role since her storyline on Ryan Murphy's Glee in 2012 and 2013.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Aaron Paul Gush Over 'Truth Be Told' Costar Octavia Spencer: 'Oh My God, I Love You'

"It's basically a glimpse into America's obsession with crime podcasts. It challenges the viewers to consider the consequences when justice or the pursuit of justice is on a public stage," Spencer, who also serves as an executive producer, told Entertainment Weekly of the series ahead of season 1 in November 2019.

"[I love] Serial. I remember thinking, wow, this is based on someone's life [and] realizing that I was so engrossed with the story itself, but that it actually happened to real people," she continued. "[It was great] to be a part of a story that not only challenges the viewers in that way, but also what journalism means, and how anyone basically with an interest in a particular subject can basically start a narrative and a podcast."