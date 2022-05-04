Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Official Trailer Is Unveiled for May the 4th

Star Wars fans got a new look at the upcoming series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, on Wednesday, in honor of Star Wars Day: May the 4th.

The first official trailer for the Disney+ show premiering later this month showed much more of Ewan McGregor, who is reprising the titular role of the legendary Jedi after 17 years. A teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi was previously released in early March.

In the dramatic first look, viewers get a glimpse at the Empire's hunt for the last remaining individuals practicing the Force. Obi-Wan is among those being hunted.

"They're coming," Obi-Wan warns. "Stay hidden or we will not survive."

One person searching for Obi-Wan says they may be "looking in the wrong places" for him.

"I want every low life and bounty hunter to squeeze him," another person notes.

The trailer also provides a glimpse at the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen. At one point, someone warns Obi-Wan that he "can't escape him."

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

McGregor, 51, last portrayed Kenobi in 2005, in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. The new series will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

The Scottish actor played the character of Obi-Wan in all three of George Lucas' Star Wars prequel films, taking over the role from Alec Guinness, who played an older version of Kenobi in the original trilogy: 1977's Star Wars, 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi in 1983.

The new series is also welcoming back Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel films.

Christensen, 40, spoke with Entertainment Weekly late last month about the significance of his homecoming.

"Well, without getting into too much detail, it was amazing," he said. "It's a great honor to get to put that suit on."

Christensen said the way it all comes together in the new show makes sense. "It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways," he said.

"And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me," he added.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally scheduled to premiere on May 25, however, McGregor announced in an official video in late March that the series debut would be delayed by two days, to that Friday, May 27.

"Hello Star Wars fans," he began in the clip. "Thank you for all of your incredible support in response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days."

But to make up for the extra wait time, the actor announced an "exciting" surprise to coincide with the premiere.

"The first two episodes will premiere together," he said, confirming that Disney+ will debut the first two episodes of the series together on May 27.