Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and More Join Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

A can't miss event! Disney+ is gearing up its continued expansion of Star Wars-themed projects by unveiling the cast of its upcoming series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie are on board to star, the streaming service announced Monday. The bunch will join Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role as the titular character as well as serve as an executive producer.

The Scottish actor, 49, will reunite on screen with Hayden Christensen, who previously played Anakin Skywalker in the popular film franchise.

Production on the project is set to commence in April and it will later be available to stream on Disney+.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series picks up 10 years after the events that transpired in the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, during which the Jedi Master's best friend Anakin evolves into Darth Vader.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen, 39, previously told StarWars.com last December. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them. ... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

When McGregor teased the project last fall, he said there will likely only be one season.