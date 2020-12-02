The show will be loosely based on the bestselling book The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis, about the start of Donald Trump's administration

Obama-Produced Netflix Comedy Will Take a Look at 'How the Government Actually Works'

The nuts-and-bolts of government — including its power, its shortcomings and the "heroic" people who staff it — will get the Netflix treatment in a hybrid sketch comedy-documentary series produced by former President Barack Obama's company, Higher Ground.

The new show will be called The G Word with Adam Conover.

While it is based on the nonfiction bestseller The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis, which focused on the transition from Obama to Donald Trump, Netflix says the show will be a loose adaptation.

A Netflix source downplays other headlines that it will be an Obama-supported Trump satire: "It's more of a focus on going inside how the government actually works, not specific to any one administration."

According to Netflix, The G Word is backed by Higher Ground and Fair Point productions and will begin filming in early 2021.

The Fifth Risk, an expansion of a 2017 article Lewis wrote for Vanity Fair, details Trump-fueled mismanagement during the transition from the Obama presidency.

Netflix describes The G Word in broader terms, however.

From the synopsis: "The United States government affects our lives in countless ways, from the food we eat to the money in our bank accounts. But despite the many hours we spend obsessing over politics, almost none of us know the first thing about the massive organization those politicians are supposed to run. Instead, 'government' has become a dirty word that we'd rather not talk or even think about."

According to the synopsis, host Conover will use "fast-paced visual comedy" and documentary to demonstrate "the profound power and complexity of the U.S. government" and show viewers "the heroic civil servants who make it work" while taking "an incisive satirical look at its shortcomings."

Conover, 37, is a comedian and the host of Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze as well as the host and creator of truTV's Adam Ruins Everything.

"Very happy to finally be able to share this news: I'm creating a new comedy series for Netflix about the federal government," Conover tweeted in November. "It's called The G Word, and I can't wait to share it with you."

The Fifth Risk author Lewis, who also wrote Moneyball and The Big Short, first broke the news that his book would be adapted into an Obama-produced show in an interview on Katie Couric's podcast in 2018.

Explaining his rationale for writing the book, Lewis told Couric then that he wanted it to provide a "civics lesson" for society to better understand how government works.

“The narrative needs to change first, that’s why I wrote the book … So people stop seeing the government as the problem and start seeing it as a tool, as a solution. If this society is going to survive, it’s got to happen," Lewis said.

The Obamas announced their partnership with Netflix in 2018. Though the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the content platform called it a "multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features."

Higher Ground's initial slate of projects included a children’s show for preschoolers called Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents; a series from Nashville creator Callie Khouri that "depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color”; and several documentaries, including American Factory, which examines “post-industrial Ohio.”