NYPD Blue Star Ricky Schroder Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Ricky Schroder has been arrested for felony domestic violence.

On Wednesday, the NYPD Blue star was arrested at his home in Topanga, California, at about 12:43 a.m., police confirmed to PEOPLE. Police say there was evidence of a physical altercation between Schroder and the female victim, who declined medical treatment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was booked at the Malibu Lost Hills station and was released on bond. PEOPLE could not reach him for comment.

Schroder, 49, was allegedly involved in a similar incident on April 2, at approximately 12:26 a.m., according to Entertainment Tonight. According to the booking sheet obtained by ET, the actor was arrested and released on $50,000 bond later that same day.

In 2016, Schroder’s ex-wife, Andrea Schroder, filed for divorce from the NYPD Blue actor after nearly 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

RELATED: Ricky Schroder’s Wife Files for Divorce After Nearly 24 Years of Marriage

Andrea sought spousal support, coverage of attorney’s fees and legal and physical custody of the couple’s youngest child, requesing that Schroder be granted child visitation rights.

Schroder starred on Silver Spoons from 1982-1987 and on NYPD Blue from 1998-2001.