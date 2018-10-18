NYPD Blue Sequel in the Works at ABC

NYPD Blue might soon be back on the beat.

In the latest example of reboot mania, ABC has given a pilot production commitment to a sequel to the Emmy-winning cop drama, the network confirmed Wednesday. This version would center on the son of Detective Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), who is toiling in the 15th squad and trying to earn his detective shield while investigating the murder of his father.

Fans should not expect to see the return of Sipowicz Sr., though. Franz, who won three Emmys in the role, essentially retired from Hollywood years ago. “I did receive a call, and I’m flattered but not interested,” he told Deadline Hollywood in a statement. “NYPD Blue was a high point in my life and career, and I think of it so fondly. I wish them all well and much success.”

RELATED: David Caruso’s Over-the-Top Demands Detailed in NYPD Blue Showrunner’s New Memoir: ‘His Behavior Was Cancerous’

The reboot would be overseen by former NYPD Blue executive producers Matt Olmstead (Chicago Fire), Nick Wootton (Scorpion), and Jesse Bochco (Murder in the First), who is the son of the late NYPD Blue co-creator Steven Bochco. Jesse Bochco, who directed episodes of NYPD Blue, will direct the pilot, which is being written by Olmstead and Wootton.

NYPD Blue ran for 12 seasons on ABC, from 1993 to 2005, winning the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 1995. The cast also included Jimmy Smits, Sharon Lawrence, Kim Delaney, James McDaniel, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Rick Schroeder, Gail O’Grady, and David Caruso, Gordon Clapp, Bill Brochtrup, Nicholas Turturro, and Garcelle Beauvais.