NYC Prep Star Camille Hughes Is Engaged: 'Easiest Yes Ever'

Former NYC Prep star Camille Isobel Hughes is engaged.

Hughes, 28, announced the news Monday on Instagram, revealing that her fiancé Michael surprised her with a second proposal over the weekend, months after they first got engaged amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Easiest yes ever," she wrote. "Michael actually asked me months ago, after our first proposal trip was cancelled due to covid and he didn't want to wait any longer. He put it in an Easter egg for me to find — which was so cute — but we kept it pretty secret until he could plan something 'more official.' On Saturday, Michael surprised me with a secret 'quarengagement' by proposing with a private chef and photographer."

"We were able to do it all without leaving our beautiful property overlooking the pacific," she continued. "Which ended up being absolutely perfect and better than any trip to Napa. And we had the added bonus of getting some amazing pictures from our 82yo neighbor Gerdy when she captured Michael on one knee from her balcony."

"I am so grateful to have a fiancé (!) who makes quarantine feel easy and who turns a difficult time during a global pandemic into a wonderful positive experience that I'll never forget," she added. "I love you Michael."

Hughes was a cast member of the short-lived NYC Prep, which ran for one season on Bravo in 2009 and chronicled the lives of a group of privileged teenagers in Manhattan's elite high school scene. Inspired by the CW's Gossip Girl, it was an attempt to create a reality show version of the hugely popular scripted teen drama. NYC Prep was canceled after nine episodes, but fans recently relived the glorious melodrama during a rare marathon on Bravo in April.

After graduating from William & Mary in 2015, Hughes moved to California with her now-fiancé. She has worked at vegan wellness brand Arbonne since 2015, according to her LinkedIn.

Most of her fellow costars have lived private lives since the show wrapped — only Hughes and Sebastian Oppenheim have public Instagram accounts. Oppenheim married TV host and chef Skyler Bouchard last September.