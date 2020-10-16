Nxivm Sex Cult Docuseries The Vow Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Just ahead of The Vow's season finale, HBO announced on Friday that the docuseries will return for a second season next year.

Season 2 will follow the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere, co-founder of the controversial New York-based self-improvement group Nxivm, which fell apart amidst criminal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. According to the network, the new episodes will offer an exclusive look at Raniere's closest confidantes and dive into the stories of Nxivm's top leadership in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as members of the DOS, the secret "master-slave" sorority within Nxivm.

The next season will track the group's founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle for opposing views of justice.

The Vow's season 1 finale airs Sunday, coinciding with the premiere of Starz's four-part documentary series, Seduced: Inside The NXIVM Cult. Seduced will tell the story of actress India Oxenberg's journey through the world of the self-help-group-turned-sex-slave-cult.

Oxenberg, 29, had been approached by Smallville actress Allison Mack in January 2015 to join a secret sorority within Nxivm, which Mack described as a "sisterhood." Mack told Oxenberg the DOS — named for the Latin phrase Dominus Obsequious Sororium, roughly translated to "Master Over Slave" — would help her, but now, Oxenberg realizes she was being groomed as a sex partner for Raniere.

"One of my first commands was to seduce Keith," Oxenberg told PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Allison said it was to make me feel less vulnerable. And I wanted to believe her."

Image zoom Allison Mack (left) and India Oxenberg Courtesy India Oxenberg

Mack was arrested in 2018 and later admitted to conspiracy, extortion and forced labor. She now awaits sentencing and remains under house arrest. Raniere was found guilty last year of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges after pleading not guilty on all seven charges he faced. He will be sentenced on Oct. 27 and faces the possibility of life in prison for his crimes.