Watch *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris Harmonize in A Very Boy Band Holiday

Members of iconic boy bands *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town are set to appear on ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday on Dec. 6

Talk about nostalgia!

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday special, *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris kick off the show with a joyful performance of their new original holiday song — and the harmonizing is out of this world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's always been so sweet to me to be in such a tight fraternity," Fatone, 44, says. "So tonight in front of this Christmas tree, it's boy band holiday."

A VERY BOY BAND HOLIDAY Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

"Joe, we're the group that does Motown Philly, so should I just leave?" Morris, 48, asks. "We're not a boy band that's insane."

"Wan, the word 'boy' is in your name," Fatone responds.

"We were boys, now we're men," Morris sings in a way that gives all the feels.

After some convincing from Fatone (and *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick as well as 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey), Morris agrees to stick around for the Very Boy Band Holiday!

On Nov. 19, ABC announced the special, which will see appearances and performances from members of *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town.

A VERY BOY BAND HOLIDAY Credit: Christopher Willard/abc

The show, set to air Dec. 6, will see the likes of Morris, Fatone and *NSYNC's Lance Bass, NKOTB's Joey McIntyre and 98 Degrees' Drew and Nick Lachey as they all "gather for a nostalgic night of merry hits," according to a release from ABC.

Other boy band members slated to appear include *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, New Edition's Michael Bivins, O-Town's Erik-Michael Estrada, and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre.

Several of the musical heartthrobs, beloved by fans since the '90s, appeared on social media on Nov. 19 to share a special message promoting the television event in which the singers complemented each other.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The special will include a performance of "This One's For The Children" by McIntyre and his son Griffin, along with some of the various groups' hits and a mix of classic holiday favorites like "Let It Snow," "This Christmas," "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and more.