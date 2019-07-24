Netflix is bringing back all the nostalgic feels.

The 1995 coming-of-age film Now & Then will be making its way to the streaming service come August, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

“Grab your bikes and find your best friends because ‘Now and Then’ will be available to stream on Netflix US starting August 1,” Netflix tweeted, along with a photo of the full cast from the ’90s hit film.

The film follows parallel timelines contrasting four young friends — Samantha (Gaby Hoffmann), Roberta (Christina Ricci), Chrissy (Ashleigh Ashton Moore) and Teeny (Thora Birch) — with the women they grew up to be — played by Demi Moore, Rosie O’Donnell, Rita Wilson and Melanie Griffith, respectively.

Although the film received mostly negative reviews upon its release, it proved to be a moderate financial success. It grossed over $37.5 million with just a $12 million budget.

Now and Then also came with a memorable soundtrack, which included hits like “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” by Diana Ross and The Supremes with The Temptations, and “I’ll Be There” by The Jackson 5.

In 2012, a television series based on the film was set for development by I. Marlene King, who wrote the original film and created the hit series Pretty Little Liars.

However, the project did not go beyond the early stages of development, for unknown reasons.

In September, Moore brought her 3 daughters, including Rumer Willis, for a screening of the film.

Moore took the stage alongside Birch, King and director Lesli Linka Glatter. The group introduced the film to a packed audience and posed together in a diner setting much like the one their younger counterparts often went to for ice cream floats in the film.

The film was 30-year-old Rumer’s first role in a film as Angela Albertson, Samantha’s younger sister. It also starred Hank Azaria, Bonnie Hunt and Cloris Leachman.

Now and Then is available for streaming on Netflix on August 1.