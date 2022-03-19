"Getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday," Norman Reedus wrote on Friday after his on-set accident

Norman Reedus Sets Return to The Walking Dead After Suffering Concussion on Set: 'Getting Better'

Norman Reedus will be back at work on The Walking Dead in just a matter of days after suffering a concussion on set earlier this month.

Reedus, 53, will resume work in Atlanta on March 22 after he had an on-set accident on March 11. The actor updated fans on his condition in a Friday Instagram post, where he shared his plan to return to set and shared a photo of a black cat reclining in a white sheet.

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two," Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC series, began.

"I was in an accident. But getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me. And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it," he continued.

He closed out his post by writing, "Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat 🐈‍⬛."

A rep for Reedus confirmed he had been injured on set in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," said the rep.

Reedus' injury happened while The Walking Dead was filming its 11th and final season. A rep for AMC told PEOPLE Wednesday that Reedus' injury would "push series wrap by a few days."

The actor has been injured before while working on The Walking Dead, according to Deadline. The outlet reports that Reedus previously cut his arm while filming season 5's "Them" episode in 2015.

While Deadline reports that the initial injury was filmed, it was not included in the final cut of the episode.