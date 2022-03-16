Norman Reedus 'Suffered a Concussion on Set' While Filming Final Season of The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus was injured while filming his hit show, The Walking Dead.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," Reedus' rep said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

A rep for AMC told PEOPLE that Reedus' injury will "push series wrap by a few days."

The wildly popular series, which first debuted on the network in October 2010, is currently filming its 11th and final season. Reedus, 53, has starred on the show since its inaugural season as Daryl Dixon, appearing in 175 episodes to date, according to IMDb.

summer tv preview Credit: Eli Ade/AMC

In August, the Triple 9 actor spoke about his Walking Dead character ahead of the premiere of the final season, telling Entertainment Weekly, "Daryl's always looking out for somebody, or many people at the same time. He's never doing anything for himself, ever."

"Daryl needs a spa day," the star jokingly admitted. "He needs a massage. You know what I mean? He is a selfless guy. He needs some 'me time' really bad."

And although an era is coming to end, fans of the long-running series won't have to say goodbye to their favorite zombie apocalypse survivors for too long, as multiple spin-offs are in the works – one of which stars Reedus and his costar, Melissa McBride, who has portrayed the character of Carol Peletier since season 1.

"It's been 10 years 'gone bye;' what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that," said co-creator Scott Gimple in a press release in 2020. "What's clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world."