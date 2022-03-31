Norman Reedus Pays Tribute to The Walking Dead as Series Wraps Final Season: 'What a Ride'

The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC

Saying goodbye is never easy, just ask Norman Reedus.

The actor commemorated the final day of filming The Walking Dead as the show wrapped its 11th and final season on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That's a wrap," he wrote. "11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us and what a ride it was ❤️"

Along with the message, Reedus, who stars as Daryl Dixon on the Zombie drama, shared a video of himself and costar Melissa McBride singing a song they wrote about their characters.

"Carol is sterile and Daryl is feral, a match made in hell," the pair sings with their arms around each other.

Reedus also got nostalgic about his time spent on the show in a video posted to executive producer Greg Nicotero's Instagram account. The actor said he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.

"I can't really wrap my head around this," Reedus said in the clip "I'll be on the bathroom floor with a martini and tears."

He then thanked Nicotero, who also served as a special make-up effects supervisor and director on the AMC hit, noting, "It's been a real joy."

The wildly popular series, which first debuted on the network in October 2010, is currently airing its 11th and final season. Reedus, 53, has starred on the show since its inaugural season, appearing in 175 episodes to date, according to IMDb.

Another Walking Dead star, Christian Serratos, also shared a memorial post on her own Instagram story.

"Already missing the woods," Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa, captioned a photo of the trees on set. "I love my walking dead family."

And although the show is coming to end, fans of the long-running series won't have to say goodbye to their favorite zombie apocalypse survivors for too long, as multiple spin-offs are in the works – one of which stars Reedus and McBride, who has portrayed the character of Carol Peletier since season 1.