Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen are very proud parents.

The former couple, who split in 2003 after a long-term relationship, reunited this week for a special and celebratory occasion: their son’s high school graduation!

“We’re so proud of you ❤” former model Christensen, 49, captioned a photo of herself with the Walking Dead star and their 18-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, in his graduation cap and gown. “LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! 👨‍🎓 #classof2018.”

Christensen also shared a photo of herself and Reedus at the graduation with the caption, “Proud as hell! 👨‍🎓❤.”

Reedus, 49, additionally celebrated his son’s milestone with an Instagram post, in which he gave a shout-out to his ex.

“Props to this lovely lady 🙌🏽❤ (he graduated!!)” he captioned the photo of the pair.

Mingus’ graduation comes a week after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Reedus is going to be a dad for the second time. Reedus and his girlfriend Diane Kruger are expecting their first child together. Reps for the couple haven’t commented on the pregnancy.

Kruger, 41, sparked rumors of her pregnancy at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a variety of loose-fitting outfits during the event. (The German-American actress took home the festival’s best actress prize in 2017 for her German-language film In the Fade.)

The couple first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting romantically involved with Reedus’ character.

They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship in March 2017.