The TV legend created hit shows including The Jeffersons and All in the Family

Rob Reiner, Kim Fields and More Celebrate Norman Lear as He Turns 100: 'BOW DOWN TO KING LEAR!'

Norman Lear has given TV watchers decades of entertainment, so the tributes for the TV legend's 100th birthday were appropriately full of raves and respect.

Lear's All in the Family star Rob Reiner shared a deeply personal tribute that included a nod to his late father Carl Reiner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am overwhelmed by personal feelings today," he wrote on Twitter. "My father, who passed away 2 years ago, is being honored at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. In Vermont, celebrating with his family, my other father figure, Norman Lear turns 100. So grateful for these two guiding lights."

Reiner directed Cary Elwes in 1987's The Princess Bride, which Lear executive produced, and the actor posted a lovely photo on Twitter.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday to literally my oldest friend who turns 100 today! This wonderful person, ⁦ @TheNormanLear ⁩, is responsible for creating the modern American sitcom and producing a little movie called #ThePrincessBride which changed my life forever. We love you Norman ❤️⚔️"

The Facts of Life's Kim Fields also paid tribute to Lear, whose Tandem Productions produced the hit '70s sitcom that made Fields a star.

"BOW DOWN TO KING LEAR ON HIS 100th BIRTHDAY!!" she wrote on Twitter. "Sir, you are STILL creating & making moves! We are here for all of it! All my love, hugs & kisses (and Mom's too!) to our dear amazing iconic legend Mr. Norman Lear on this glorious birthday!! 🥰🥂🥰🥂🥰🥂"

And CNBC/NBC News's Carl Quintanilla put Lear's incredible achievements in historical perspective on Twitter, by sharing an All in the Family clip and noting: "It's amazing to think that, when Norman Lear was born, TV hadn't even been invented. Years later, he was creating moments like this."

During Lear's illustrious career as a television creator, writer and producer, he has perhaps best been known for developing the beloved 1970s sitcoms The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son and All in the Family. More recently, Lear reimagined One Day at a Time in a Netflix reboot and mounted a live episode of Good Times for an ABC special.

Lear told PEOPLE in this week's issue that he has no intention of slowing down.

"I like getting up in the morning," he said. "I have always liked it because I've always had something to do. I was born that way, and it is a great gift. As I talk about it, I accept it as a gift."

He also shared with PEOPLE last year: "I'm sure laughter has added time to my life as a result of the way it has satisfied every part of me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.