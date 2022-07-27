"I could not be more grateful for sitting here today," Norman Lear tells PEOPLE of turning 100

Norman Lear Celebrates His 100th Birthday with His 'Wonderful' Family in Vermont: 'How Lucky Am I?'

Norman Lear is celebrating his 100th birthday in the most special way!

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the award-winning Hollywood writer and producer reflects on his extraordinary journey — both on screen and off! — and opens up about his big centennial birthday plans.

For more than 60 years, Lear — who turned 100 years old on Wednesday — has dedicated most of his time creating groundbreaking television series and beloved movies, and addressing social and political issues through '70s sitcoms such as All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons and more.

"I've never chosen anything to do that I didn't wish to do," he says. "My awards and accolades mean a great deal to me, but they don't mean as much as the drive to the studio today. I still explode with joy, excitement, interest and utter delight every time."

While Lear — who became the oldest person to win an Emmy Award at age 97 in 2019 for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' And 'The Jeffersons' — says he has no plans to slow down, he is taking some time away to spend his big birthday with the ones who mean the most to him: his family.

"I can't wait to be at my home in Vermont and celebrate with my entire family – my wonderful wife [Lyn Davis, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and political activist], my six children, my two sons-in-law, and my four grandchildren. How lucky am I?"

For a man who has seen and done it all, building his family is by far his greatest accomplishment.

"Truth to tell, certainly I've done nothing more important than father or child," says Lear. "Nothing more delicious than becoming a grandfather of a child as a result of having fathered a child. I don't know that there's anything more romantic in living than all of that."

"My wife is her own individual and I fell in love with that individual," he adds of Lyn, his wife of nearly 35 years. "And over those years I've only learned more about why I should have cared in the first place and continued to care in the following place. She is a sterling human being."