Lear struck pop culture gold with the creation of All in the Family, the CBS sitcom that ran for nine seasons beginning in 1971. The show tackled some touchy subjects for its time — racism, sexuality, anti-Semitism and women's rights — which made ABC pass on the series and some Americans skip the show despite its No. 1 rating.

"It wasn't a question of whether it was funny or not," Lear told PEOPLE in 1999. "They peed in their pants. But they were afraid."

"These were not new subjects to the American people," he continued. "They just happened to be subjects that television had not touched." The series earned 57 Emmy nominations and 22 wins.